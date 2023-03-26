Home States Odisha

Odisha extends collaboration with PMSRF for free cardiac care

The transportation charges of patients, to and from the hospital in Ahmedabad and Rajkot will be met by the state government.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Heart, cardiac arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has collaborated with Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for two more years up to 2025 for providing free treatment to children and adults suffering from congenital cardiac defects in Odisha.

As per the agreement, PMSRF will organise free screening camps for children at district hospitals or medical colleges and hospitals or at any other suitable venue to examine, identify and categorise the suspected paediatric cardiac cases. It will provide feasible diagnostic facilities, including echo, at the screening site free of cost.

The foundation will also extend free treatment to the identified patients being referred by the Health and Family Welfare department for congenital cardiac defects at its hospitals. Annually, around 500 children and 500 adults are referred by the state government for free surgery by PMSRF.

Health department sources said the children, aged above three years and up to 18 years, will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad while the adults up to 65 years will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot.

The patient as well as the caretaker of the patient will not make any payment to PMSRF for the treatment/surgery, which includes accommodation in hospital. The transportation charges of patients, to and from the hospital in Ahmedabad and Rajkot will be met by the state government.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said PMSRF has agreed to extend free treatment to patients (identified in the screening camps or referred by the state government) from Odisha.

As many as 940 pediatric cardiac patients and 256 adult patients from the state were successfully operated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot respectively between 2018 and 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha cardiac defects PMSRF
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp