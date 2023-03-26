Odisha extends collaboration with PMSRF for free cardiac care

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has collaborated with Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for two more years up to 2025 for providing free treatment to children and adults suffering from congenital cardiac defects in Odisha.

As per the agreement, PMSRF will organise free screening camps for children at district hospitals or medical colleges and hospitals or at any other suitable venue to examine, identify and categorise the suspected paediatric cardiac cases. It will provide feasible diagnostic facilities, including echo, at the screening site free of cost.

The foundation will also extend free treatment to the identified patients being referred by the Health and Family Welfare department for congenital cardiac defects at its hospitals. Annually, around 500 children and 500 adults are referred by the state government for free surgery by PMSRF.

Health department sources said the children, aged above three years and up to 18 years, will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad while the adults up to 65 years will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot.

The patient as well as the caretaker of the patient will not make any payment to PMSRF for the treatment/surgery, which includes accommodation in hospital. The transportation charges of patients, to and from the hospital in Ahmedabad and Rajkot will be met by the state government.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said PMSRF has agreed to extend free treatment to patients (identified in the screening camps or referred by the state government) from Odisha.

As many as 940 pediatric cardiac patients and 256 adult patients from the state were successfully operated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot respectively between 2018 and 2022.

