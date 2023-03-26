Home States Odisha

Odisha: Sundargarh villagers see red over land title sanction under Forest Rights Act

However, if the claims of the villagers are true then irregularities or negligence must have happened at multiple layers.

Published: 26th March 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officer

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district seems mired in controversy with tribal villagers of Subdega block alleging usurping of forest land titles by the land mafia and some government employees.

Aggrieved villagers convened meetings on March 14 and 19 before submitting a complaint to the Subdega tehsildar on March 20. In the memo, the group of villagers of Kainsjor under Gangpurgarh mouza of Kukuridihi gram panchayat (GP) in Subdega tehsil demanded action against those involved in wrongful action.

Manoj Tirkey, Manindra Kujur, Habil Toppo, Shata Munda, Rama Topno, Phagu Ekka and Gendra Kujur, natives of Kainsjor claimed that since ages the forest areas contiguous to their revenue land are in their occupation for livelihood purposes. Titles for about 50 acres of forest land under their possessions were illegally and clandestinely given to 12 individuals including some government employees, they alleged.

The government employees, the villagers said, included one in the rank of block development officer, a couple of ex-servicemen and others without demarcation of the said land parcels. After they came across the notification for final title disbursement on March 11, the villagers were shocked and confronted some of the beneficiaries.

Subdega tehsildar Suman Minz said the tehsil office has no role for FRA land rights claim and the complaint was forwarded to the project administrator of Sundargarh Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), the nodal officer for FRA, and Sundargarh sub-collector, the chairman of the sub-division level committee (SDLC) on FRA.

Sources in the Subdega tehsil office reasoned, in May 2022, the office of the Sundargarh sub-collector had sent a letter instructing disbursement of FRA land titles to 12 individuals and updation of records. Accordingly, related land records and Bhulekh portal were updated.

Sources privy to FRA implementation said there is no clarity in the Scheduled Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 barring government employees from getting FRA benefits. However, if the claims of the villagers are true then irregularities or negligence must have happened at multiple layers.

Sundargarh ADM (revenue) Abhimanyu Behera said since the DLC finalised the FRA titles, the aggrieved parties should ideally appeal before the State Level Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh Forest Rights Act
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp