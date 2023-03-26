Odisha tribals raise voice against religious conversion, demand amendment to Article 342

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members from different tribal communities across Odisha on Saturday gathered in the capital city seeking delisting of tribals who have undergone religious conversion from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Draped in traditional attire, thousands of tribals from 26 districts conducted foot-march in different parts of the city. Under the banner of Janajati Surakshya Manch, the members of 62 communities then staged a huge rally at Janata Maidan seeking appropriate amendments to Article 342 of the Constitution to prevent tribals from converting to other religions and at the same time enjoying the rights given to STs.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu who joined the march on Janpath said the demand for delisting of those converting to other religions from the tribal groups is growing louder across the country. The tribes in the country have their own culture and tradition and those converting to other religion are doing away with their original culture. So, how could they enjoy the benefits, he questioned.

Tribal leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Ganesh Ram Bhagat said many tribals who have converted to other religions avail benefits as Scheduled Tribes as well as minorities. “This should be stopped,” he said, while urging all to work towards protection of tribal culture and tradition.

Gitanjali Hembram, a woman leader, said tribals are often targeted by the proselytisers for conversion. “In a recent case, they didn’t even spare a person with brain tumor, misleading him to convert to their religion to get cured. The person is now admitted in a hospital in Cuttack for treatment,” she said.

Manch leader and national coordinator Raj Kishore Hansda demanded that Article 342 should be amended to include provisions that prevents a person from enjoying tribal rights after his/her conversion to other religion.

Members of the Janajati Suraksha Manch said tribals usually practice Sanatan dharma and every tribe has its own culture, tradition and presiding deity. Accordingly, those getting converted to other religions should be excluded from the reservation and other benefits extended to scheduled tribes.

BHUBANESWAR: Members from different tribal communities across Odisha on Saturday gathered in the capital city seeking delisting of tribals who have undergone religious conversion from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Draped in traditional attire, thousands of tribals from 26 districts conducted foot-march in different parts of the city. Under the banner of Janajati Surakshya Manch, the members of 62 communities then staged a huge rally at Janata Maidan seeking appropriate amendments to Article 342 of the Constitution to prevent tribals from converting to other religions and at the same time enjoying the rights given to STs. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu who joined the march on Janpath said the demand for delisting of those converting to other religions from the tribal groups is growing louder across the country. The tribes in the country have their own culture and tradition and those converting to other religion are doing away with their original culture. So, how could they enjoy the benefits, he questioned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tribal leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Ganesh Ram Bhagat said many tribals who have converted to other religions avail benefits as Scheduled Tribes as well as minorities. “This should be stopped,” he said, while urging all to work towards protection of tribal culture and tradition. Gitanjali Hembram, a woman leader, said tribals are often targeted by the proselytisers for conversion. “In a recent case, they didn’t even spare a person with brain tumor, misleading him to convert to their religion to get cured. The person is now admitted in a hospital in Cuttack for treatment,” she said. Manch leader and national coordinator Raj Kishore Hansda demanded that Article 342 should be amended to include provisions that prevents a person from enjoying tribal rights after his/her conversion to other religion. Members of the Janajati Suraksha Manch said tribals usually practice Sanatan dharma and every tribe has its own culture, tradition and presiding deity. Accordingly, those getting converted to other religions should be excluded from the reservation and other benefits extended to scheduled tribes.