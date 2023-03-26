Home States Odisha

Odisha tribals raise voice against religious conversion, demand amendment to Article 342

Tribal leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Ganesh Ram Bhagat said many tribals who have converted to other religions avail benefits as Scheduled Tribes as well as minorities.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Tribal Protection Forum of Odisha stage a demonstration at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members from different tribal communities across Odisha on Saturday gathered in the capital city seeking delisting of tribals who have undergone religious conversion from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Draped in traditional attire, thousands of tribals from 26 districts conducted foot-march in different parts of the city. Under the banner of Janajati Surakshya Manch, the members of 62 communities then staged a huge rally at Janata Maidan seeking appropriate amendments to Article 342 of the Constitution to prevent tribals from converting to other religions and at the same time enjoying the rights given to STs.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu who joined the march on Janpath said the demand for delisting of those converting to other religions from the tribal groups is growing louder across the country.  The tribes in the country have their own culture and tradition and those converting to other religion are doing away with their original culture. So, how could they enjoy the benefits, he questioned.

Tribal leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Ganesh Ram Bhagat said many tribals who have converted to other religions avail benefits as Scheduled Tribes as well as minorities. “This should be stopped,” he said, while urging all to work towards protection of tribal culture and tradition.

Gitanjali Hembram, a woman leader, said tribals are often targeted by the proselytisers for conversion. “In a recent case, they didn’t even spare a person with brain tumor, misleading him to convert to their religion to get cured. The person is now admitted in a hospital in Cuttack for treatment,” she said.

Manch leader and national coordinator Raj Kishore Hansda demanded that Article 342 should be amended to include provisions that prevents a person from enjoying tribal rights after his/her conversion to other religion.

Members of the Janajati Suraksha Manch said tribals usually practice Sanatan dharma and every tribe has its own culture, tradition and presiding deity. Accordingly, those getting converted to other religions should be excluded from the reservation and other benefits extended to scheduled tribes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha tribals religious conversion Article 342
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp