Police arrest criminal Jitendra Palei in car chase in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: The Commissionerate Police apprehended a dreaded criminal, wanted in a bombing and attempt to murder case, after an encounter here late Saturday night.

The criminal Jitendra Palei, alias Jitu, was apprehended after being chased by a team of Kharvelnagar Police near the Bankual-Kuakhai river embankment at around 1.30 am.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Kharvelnagar IIC Rajnkinkant Mishra and other officers moved towards the Cuttack-Puri bypass and found Jitu moving to the capital in a car near Tankapani road.

Knowing that he was being chased, Jitu reportedly moved the car to an earthen road near the Bankual-Kuakhai embankment and tried to escape.

As the police team continued to intercept Jitu's vehicle, the criminal started firing. In self-defence, the Kharvelnagar IIC resorted to controlled firing in which Jitu sustained injuries to his leg.

He was admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment.

The criminal had allegedly hurled bombs at a jewellery shop owner at Unit IX in the city for robbery. Besides, he has been charged with many other criminal cases, including murder and extortion.

