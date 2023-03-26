Home States Odisha

Police arrest criminal Jitendra Palei in car chase in Bhubaneshwar

As the police team continued to intercept Jitu's vehicle, the criminal started firing. In self-defence, the Kharvelnagar IIC resorted to controlled firing in which Jitu sustained injuries to his leg.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: The Commissionerate Police apprehended a dreaded criminal, wanted in a bombing and attempt to murder case, after an encounter here late Saturday night.

The criminal Jitendra Palei, alias Jitu, was apprehended after being chased by a team of Kharvelnagar Police near the Bankual-Kuakhai river embankment at around 1.30 am.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Kharvelnagar IIC Rajnkinkant Mishra and other officers moved towards the Cuttack-Puri bypass and found Jitu moving to the capital in a car near Tankapani road.

Knowing that he was being chased, Jitu reportedly moved the car to an earthen road near the Bankual-Kuakhai embankment and tried to escape.

ALSO READ | Odisha police arrests Sk Babu, seizes pistol and ammunition

As the police team continued to intercept Jitu's vehicle, the criminal started firing. In self-defence, the Kharvelnagar IIC resorted to controlled firing in which Jitu sustained injuries to his leg.

He was admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment. 

The criminal had allegedly hurled bombs at a jewellery shop owner at Unit IX in the city for robbery. Besides, he has been charged with many other criminal cases, including murder and extortion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneshwar police Jitesh Palei
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp