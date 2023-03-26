Police arrest criminal Jitendra Palei in car chase in Bhubaneshwar
As the police team continued to intercept Jitu's vehicle, the criminal started firing. In self-defence, the Kharvelnagar IIC resorted to controlled firing in which Jitu sustained injuries to his leg.
BHUBANESHWAR: The Commissionerate Police apprehended a dreaded criminal, wanted in a bombing and attempt to murder case, after an encounter here late Saturday night.
The criminal Jitendra Palei, alias Jitu, was apprehended after being chased by a team of Kharvelnagar Police near the Bankual-Kuakhai river embankment at around 1.30 am.
Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Kharvelnagar IIC Rajnkinkant Mishra and other officers moved towards the Cuttack-Puri bypass and found Jitu moving to the capital in a car near Tankapani road.
Knowing that he was being chased, Jitu reportedly moved the car to an earthen road near the Bankual-Kuakhai embankment and tried to escape.
He was admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment.
The criminal had allegedly hurled bombs at a jewellery shop owner at Unit IX in the city for robbery. Besides, he has been charged with many other criminal cases, including murder and extortion.