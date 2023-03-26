Postal job scam: Odisha police arrest coaching centre owner

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Saturday arrested a 52-year-old man from Balangir for job fraud in the Department of Posts. Manoj Mishra, who allegedly dished out fake matric certificates to candidates, minted lakhs of rupees from aspirants by giving them ridiculously high scores. Police say he accumulated wealth running into crores of rupees.

Police have seized about 1,000 fake certificates from various boards of secondary education and universities in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Sikkim. It is suspected that Mishra may have managed to secure jobs for over 100 people in various postal divisions of Odisha itself by this method.

The fraud came to fore after the Department of Posts began verifying certificates of applicants for various gram dak seva (GDS) posts in Balangir where 37 candidates were found to have scored between 98 per cent and 99 per cent marks in six subjects. All of them had gotten their certificates from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikhya Parishad which prompted the officials to flag the cases.

“Suspicion arose after we verified the candidates’ mark sheets and found they had secured 98-99 per cent marks in all six subjects. When we inquired further, some of them were even unable to write simple English words,” Rajendra Pattanayak, superintendent of Balangir postal division told this newspaper.

In Odisha, over 1,100 candidates were selected by the Department of Posts for GDS jobs which included posts of branch postmaster, assistant postmaster and dak sevak for which written/viva tests are not conducted and Class X marks are the only eligibility. About 83 candidates were selected in Balangir postal division alone, which also includes the Sonepur district.

Initial investigation suggests Mishra allegedly collected cash in the range of Rs 50,000-Rs 3 lahks from the candidates. Police estimate his property in Balangir to be around Rs 5-Rs 6 crores. A master’s degree holder, Mishra has been running a coaching centre for school and Plus II students since 2016 but under the guise of his legitimate business, police said he has been minting lakhs of rupees on the promise of providing jobs to youths in various parts of the state.

Sources said Mishra possibly developed contacts with the staff of boards of other states where the verification letters from states of origin were suppressed. Mishra then prepared fake replies of the boards concerned and sent them to postal divisions mentioning the certificates/mark sheets are genuine, said police.

Fake certificates, stamps and letter pads of Bundelkhand University in Jhansi, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru, Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and others have been seized from Mishra and his associate Alok Udgata.

“A case has been registered and it is being investigated by inspector Srikant Sahu. About 10 to 12 more candidates will be arrested soon too,” Balangir SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Director Postal Services, Odisha Circle Subash Chandra Barik told this newspaper the certificates/mark sheets of the candidates are being thoroughly verified in all the divisions of the state to ensure there are no discrepancies.

