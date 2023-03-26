Two constable aspirants die during physical test in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two aspirants for the post of constable in Odisha Police died while appearing the physical test during ongoing the recruitment drive held at Chhatrapur block of Ganjam district and Rayagada in the last two days.

Sources said, Deepti Ranjan Dash (20) of Shyamsundarpur in Khallikote block of Ganjam fell unconscious while attempting the 1,600 metre run on Friday. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital at Chhatrapur and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena. Doctors had examined Dash before the start of the run and he was declared fit to attempt it, said the SP.

The death of another aspirant was reported from Rayagada where the recruitment tests are being conducted at the police ground. Sources said Harischandra Kausalya from Jagpalpur village within Ambadole police limits was rushed to the district hospital along with another youth after they fell unconscious during the run. Kausalya too was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed during treatment on the day. The postmortem on the body will be conducted on Monday.

The three-day physical tests for recruitment to the post of constable had started on Thursday. The candidates who have qualified in the written examination are allowed to appear the physical tests.

