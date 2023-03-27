Home States Odisha

24 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over four months

Test positivity rate at 0.3 per cent as Odisha gets ready for mock drills on April 10 and 11

Published: 27th March 2023

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the detection of 24 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the active cases inched closer to 100 in the state after more than four months. Odisha had recorded 26 cases on November 9 last when the active cases stood at 132.

Health department sources said this is the highest single-day tally in 135 days as 17 fresh cases were detected on Friday. The test positivity rate was recorded at around 0.3 per cent as the state has been testing more than 5,000 samples a day.

Director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said Covid cases are rising across the country as surveillance has been intensified following the directive of the Centre. There is no reason to panic as disease severity is very less and most of the patients are recovering within seven to 10 days, he said.

“Out of 98 active cases in the state now, only one person is undergoing treatment in hospital. The state government is ready for any exigencies. The Ministry of Health has convened a meeting on Monday to review the preparedness,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has issued an advisory for undertaking mock drills on April 10 and 11 in all private and government hospitals to ensure preparedness in the wake of the Covid surge.

The state government will take stock of hospital preparedness, including drugs, beds, medical equipment, medical oxygen, and capacity-building of human resources on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage. The details of the drill will be communicated to the states at a virtual meeting on Monday.

