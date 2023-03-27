Home States Odisha

After sluice gate collapse, Odisha farmers fear crop damage

Sources said paddy and vegetable crops grown on over 1000 hectare land will be affected since saline water from the sea will pose threat to the saplings.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:15 AM

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo| Harini Nachiyar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension runs high among farmers of Bhograi and Baliapal blocks following the collapse of a sluice gate door of the coastal canal at Khalabadia in Kumbhirgadi gram panchayat. Villagers fear that their crops will get damaged due to the influx of saline water. The incident took place on March 23.

Sources said paddy and vegetable crops grown on over 1000 hectare of land will be affected since saline water from the sea will pose threat to the saplings. Farmers of Bhuabil, Paschimbil, Uttar Panth, Alalbindha and Maheshpur villages are reportedly most impacted by the situation.

“It will be challenging since paddy and vegetable crops survive on fresh water. The door of the sluice gate collapsed due to negligence on part of the Irrigation department. Though the officials visit other areas of the block for inspection, they barely come to Khalabadia to take stock of the sluice gate condition here,” alleged farmers Sujit Parida and Sanjeeb Jena.

They further demanded that the department should take permanent measures to prevent the entry of saline water into their agriculture lands. Following the matter, sub-divisional officer Priyabrata Singh, junior engineer Basanta Kumar Behera and Bhograi tehsildar Susanta Pattnaik reached the site along with other officials for inspection. Sandbags were put at vulnerable locations as a temporary measure to prevent the entry of saline water.

Contacted, superintending engineer of Balasore division Pravas Kumar Pradhan said steps will be taken to close the canal by soiling and instalment of a new door of the sluice gate.

Comments

