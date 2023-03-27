Home States Odisha

Basanti Durga Puja begins in Cuttack

While the idol of Bharat Mata is being worshipped at the mandap on ring road at CDA, the idol of goddess Vaishno Devi has been consecrated by Marwari Club in Manik Ghose Bazaar.

Published: 27th March 2023

Basanti Durga Puja (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Festive fervour gripped Cuttack city with the commencement of Basanti Durga Puja on Sunday.

At least 18 mandaps have been spruced up across the city for the puja which is celebrated during spring. Except for two mandaps, idols of goddess Durga, the annihilator of Mahisasura, are being worshipped in the rest 16.  While the idol of Bharat Mata is being worshipped at the mandap on the ring road at CDA, the idol of goddess Vaishno Devi has been consecrated by Marwari Club in Manik Ghose Bazaar.

“The season for a celebration of Durga Puja is spring and it was initiated by king Suratha before Lord Rama worshipped Durga in autumn,” said a priest. The puja, performed as per ‘Sodasha Upachara Puja Padhati’ began after the conduct of rituals called ‘Bilwo Barani’ or ‘Bilwadhibasa’ as per which a bael tree was worshipped on the day.

After the conduct of the rituals of Dussehra on March 31, the festival will conclude with an immersion ceremony scheduled to be held at Devigada. While three idols will be immersed on March 31, the rest 15  will be immersed in the temporary pond at Devigada on April 1, informed Mahanagar Puja Committee secretary Bhikari Das.

