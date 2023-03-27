Bhubaneswar Diary: Manmohan’s ‘sleepless’ mantra has BJP workers worried

By Express News Service

Manmohan’s ‘sleepless’ mantra has BJP workers worried

‘Na Sounga, Na Sone Dunga’ - this slogan by newly-appointed Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Dunga’ was an instant hit among the party workers who gathered at the party office in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Samal, who is back as the state chief of the saffron outfit, exhorted the partymen to expose the BJD government and not return home until they form the government.

He went on saying ‘Na soyenge, Na sone denge’. Samal is known to be a tough taskmaster who sets tough deadlines and makes sure the functionaries and workers do not get a breather till the job is completed. Fellow leaders and party old-timers would have thought age and the years on the sidelines would have mellowed him down. But, that was not to be. Some of the workers, though, were heard complaining -

“Not letting the ruling party leaders get sleep is understood. But how will we work, if we ourselves are not allowed to sleep?”

- Hemant Kumar Rout

No crying over missed opportunity

The death of Health minister Naba Kishore Das has created a vacancy in the state cabinet. Now that the period of mourning is over, the race for the spot should have warmed up. A mini-expansion of the cabinet was on the cards following the Padampur bypoll to reward a senior BJD leader for the spectacular victory of the party.

The senior leader was dropped from the cabinet in June last year along with eight others though there was no apparent reason. Now that elections are only a little more than a year away and the opposition targeting the very leader, the possibility has waned. He himself also has contributed to the spoilt chances by becoming an embarrassment for the party. This points to the fact that nothing is permanent in politics.

- Bijay Chaki

Tough task ahead for new OERC chief

At a time when the opposition is targeting the state government for the imbroglio surrounding the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and the ruling BJD blaming the Centre for the current mess, the state is staring at a possible power crisis due to rapid fall in the water-level in major reservoirs including Hirakud, the main source of cheaper hydropower.

A long dry spell coupled with no inflow of water into Hirakud dam amid the prediction of a harsh summer has led experts to press the panic button over a tough time ahead for the state. This reminds the days when the newly-appointed chairman of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had asserted in his capacity as principal secretary of the Water Resources department that “let Chhattisgarh construct as many dams and barrages on the Mahanadi river system, Odisha will not be affected.”

The inter-state dispute remained unresolved even during his extended tenure as chief secretary. Now, as the head of OERC, the time has come to see how he is going to handle a power crisis situation that looks imminent.

- Bijoy Pradhan

Manmohan’s ‘sleepless’ mantra has BJP workers worried ‘Na Sounga, Na Sone Dunga’ - this slogan by newly-appointed Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Dunga’ was an instant hit among the party workers who gathered at the party office in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Samal, who is back as the state chief of the saffron outfit, exhorted the partymen to expose the BJD government and not return home until they form the government. He went on saying ‘Na soyenge, Na sone denge’. Samal is known to be a tough taskmaster who sets tough deadlines and makes sure the functionaries and workers do not get a breather till the job is completed. Fellow leaders and party old-timers would have thought age and the years on the sidelines would have mellowed him down. But, that was not to be. Some of the workers, though, were heard complaining - googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Not letting the ruling party leaders get sleep is understood. But how will we work, if we ourselves are not allowed to sleep?” - Hemant Kumar Rout No crying over missed opportunity The death of Health minister Naba Kishore Das has created a vacancy in the state cabinet. Now that the period of mourning is over, the race for the spot should have warmed up. A mini-expansion of the cabinet was on the cards following the Padampur bypoll to reward a senior BJD leader for the spectacular victory of the party. The senior leader was dropped from the cabinet in June last year along with eight others though there was no apparent reason. Now that elections are only a little more than a year away and the opposition targeting the very leader, the possibility has waned. He himself also has contributed to the spoilt chances by becoming an embarrassment for the party. This points to the fact that nothing is permanent in politics. - Bijay Chaki Tough task ahead for new OERC chief At a time when the opposition is targeting the state government for the imbroglio surrounding the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and the ruling BJD blaming the Centre for the current mess, the state is staring at a possible power crisis due to rapid fall in the water-level in major reservoirs including Hirakud, the main source of cheaper hydropower. A long dry spell coupled with no inflow of water into Hirakud dam amid the prediction of a harsh summer has led experts to press the panic button over a tough time ahead for the state. This reminds the days when the newly-appointed chairman of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had asserted in his capacity as principal secretary of the Water Resources department that “let Chhattisgarh construct as many dams and barrages on the Mahanadi river system, Odisha will not be affected.” The inter-state dispute remained unresolved even during his extended tenure as chief secretary. Now, as the head of OERC, the time has come to see how he is going to handle a power crisis situation that looks imminent. - Bijoy Pradhan