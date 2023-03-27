BJD worker critical after brutal attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A couple of days after a BJD supporter was shot dead by miscreants in Digapahandi, another ruling party worker sustained gunshot and deep cut wounds after being brutally attacked by miscreants at Sikula village in Purusottampur block of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Niranjan Moharana (39), a local BJD worker. Sources said at around 4 pm, Moharana left home for a stroll in the village. Near Liakhai Chowk, he was attacked by a group of miscreants with sharp weapons. A profusely bleeding Moharana, who suffered multiple cut injuries, ran away from the spot and tried to enter a nearby house.

However, the assailants opened fire at him. When locals tried to come to the BJD worker’s rescue, they too were attacked by the miscreants with swords.

After the assailants fled the spot, Moharana was rushed to Purusottampur hospital. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after his condition worsened.

Sources said apart from the deep cut injuries, Moharana sustained bullet wounds on his abdomen and his condition is critical.

On the day, Moharana’s family members filed an FIR at the local police station alleging that he was attacked over political rivalry.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation. A team of police led by Purusottampur IIC Priyas Ranjan Pradhan reached the crime spot and seized two empty bullet cartridges. Pradhan said a manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants involved in the crime. The attack came on a day when Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik visited Ganjam district to address public meetings and inaugurate a slew of projects.

On Friday, BJD worker Tofan Gouda (37) was brutally murdered in Sahadev Tikarapada village within K Nuagaon police limits when he was returning home with some of his supporters after attending a meeting of the party’s local women's wing. Three others including two women suffered critical injuries in the attack.

