Home States Odisha

BJD worker critical after brutal attack in Odisha

A profusely bleeding Moharana, who suffered multiple cut injuries, ran away from the spot and tried to enter a nearby house.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone , attack , murder

Representational Image.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A couple of days after a BJD supporter was shot dead by miscreants in Digapahandi, another ruling party worker sustained gunshot and deep cut wounds after being brutally attacked by miscreants at Sikula village in Purusottampur block of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Niranjan Moharana (39), a local BJD worker. Sources said at around 4 pm, Moharana left home for a stroll in the village. Near Liakhai Chowk, he was attacked by a group of miscreants with sharp weapons. A profusely bleeding Moharana, who suffered multiple cut injuries, ran away from the spot and tried to enter a nearby house.

However, the assailants opened fire at him. When locals tried to come to the BJD worker’s rescue, they too were attacked by the miscreants with swords.

After the assailants fled the spot, Moharana was rushed to Purusottampur hospital. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after his condition worsened.

Sources said apart from the deep cut injuries, Moharana sustained bullet wounds on his abdomen and his condition is critical.

On the day, Moharana’s family members filed an FIR at the local police station alleging that he was attacked over political rivalry.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation. A team of police led by Purusottampur IIC Priyas Ranjan Pradhan reached the crime spot and seized two empty bullet cartridges. Pradhan said a manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants involved in the crime. The attack came on a day when Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik visited Ganjam district to address public meetings and inaugurate a slew of projects.

On Friday, BJD worker Tofan Gouda (37) was brutally murdered in Sahadev Tikarapada village within K Nuagaon police limits when he was returning home with some of his supporters after attending a meeting of the party’s local women's wing. Three others including two women suffered critical injuries in the attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD worker miscreants Niranjan Moharana
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp