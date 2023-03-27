Home States Odisha

BRS plans to spread base fails in Odisha

However, more than two months have passed but the party has failed to announce the state and district office-bearers.

Published: 27th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Giridhar Gamang

Former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang being welcomed into the BRS by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) ambitious plans to spread the party’s base in Odisha seem to have failed as the initial enthusiasm has died down due to the lack of support from the mainland Odisha leaders.

Former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang along with his wife former MP Hema Gamang and son Sishir Gamang, former MP Jayram Pangi and hundred others from different walks of life joined the BRS in the last week of January. The plan was to launch a membership drive for a month and organise a massive rally at the capital city to be addressed by BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

However, more than two months have passed but the party has failed to announce the state and district office-bearers. The membership drive has also been deferred as the BRS has turned its focus to states like Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra because of the lack of possibility to spread its base in the state.

Sishir said that the plans of BRS in Odisha have been deferred for two to three months as leaders of other political parties did not join as expected. “We did not have senior leaders to fill up positions in the state and district organisations,” he added.

Leaders from Odisha were flown in a special plane by BRS from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad to join the party. The Gamang family had travelled separately to Hyderabad and had joined BRS in the presence of the Telangana chief minister.

