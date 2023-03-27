Home States Odisha

Drunk youth kills ailing mother in Odisha

On Saturday night, Kartika came home from work in an inebriated state and reportedly strangulated his mother to death.

Published: 27th March 2023

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth strangulated his elderly mother to death in an inebriated state in Pipilipali village within Sadar police limits here on Saturday night.

The accused was identified as Kartika Bhue. Sources said Kartika stayed with his mother Pana (70) who was suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). As his three elder brothers lived in other villages, the accused had to bear the treatment cost of his mother. He was reportedly in distress due to financial constraints for the past several days.

On Saturday night, Kartika came home from work in an inebriated state and reportedly strangulated his mother to death. On being informed by villagers, Kartika’s brothers along with Sadar police reached Pipilipali and sent the body for postmortem.

Kartika was later arrested. Sadar IIC S Gocchayat said during interrogation, Kartika confessed to having killed his mother as he was under mental stress due to her disease and treatment cost. The accused was arrested and produced in court.

