Elephant herd arrives, Jharsuguda town on toes

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A herd of 12 elephants walked into Jharsuguda town during the wee hours of Sunday leaving the Forest department officials on their toes and locals in panic. To keep the herd safe, the divisional forest officer (DFO), Jharsuguda Manu Ashok Bhat issued orders to reduce the speed of trains. Similarly, power shutdowns have been directed in different areas so as to prevent electrocution possibilities.

At around 4 am, the jumbo group entered the town and moved towards the station near Bhurkamunda village forest where they stayed put. Forest officials believe the herd may have come from Chhattisgarh and the immediate trigger for its sudden movement from Sundargarh is suspected to be quarry blasting.

DFO Bhat said since the herd is new to the area, its movement pattern will be unpredictable.

However, it seems to be completely controlled by the female which makes the tusker and other members non-aggressive unless provoked by the public. The presence of calves makes other elephants reactive, he said.

Apart from directing the reduced speed of trains and power cuts, a five-member quick response team from Rourkela was at Jharsuguda to deal with the situation. Police help was also sought for crowd control. “Our staff is on duty 24x7, reporting all movements of the herd,” he added.

There were initial reports of the herd moving in from the Hemgir forest range on Friday. It proceeded to Jharsuguda district on Saturday when drone imagery confirmed the group had 12 members including five females and as many calves.

