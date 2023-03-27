Frequent cyclonic storms pose threat to sea turtles: Study

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid encouraging reports of a record number of Olive Ridley turtles laying eggs on the Odisha coastline, a recent study by a group of researchers claimed the changing cyclone patterns along the east coast have been posing a severe threat to their survival. The climatic phenomenon is also forcing sea turtles to look for new and safer locations.

The study ‘Impact assessment of severe cyclonic storm Asani on the nesting grounds of Olive Ridley turtle, Rushikulya Estuary and spit in Odisha’ conducted by 12 researchers from four universities in India and Brazil revealed cyclones caused heavy erosion and morphological changes along the shoreline and sand spit near the Rushikulya region, a critical habitat for turtles.

Study region - Rushikulya estuary in Ganjam district

The frequency of severe cyclonic storms (SCSs) that hit Odisha follows a bimodal pattern. The south coast region that is mostly affected by cyclones is one of the main breeding sites for endangered Olive Ridley turtles that follow a specific schedule in space and time for the mass nesting behaviour.

The most frequent season of SCS is post-monsoon autumn (October), which is followed by pre-monsoon summer (May). The state has recorded 396 cyclonic events - depressions, cyclonic storms and SCSs in the last 130 years. The last decade (2010-2020) had the highest contribution of about 20 per cent of SCSs in coastal Odisha.

The study that used multi-temporal sentinel 2A images and a digital shoreline analysis system stated cyclone Asani that hit the east coast in May last year had a significant impact on the spit where turtles lay eggs, dividing it into four smaller pieces and opening three new mouths.

“The spit experienced erosion and a significant reduction in length resulting in the destruction of around 20 pc of sea turtle eggs. Before cyclone Asani, there was a single 6.12 km long sand spit having a permanent mouth to the north. The perimeter and area of the sand spit were reduced by nearly half after the cyclone. The single spit got fragmented into four and formed three new mouths,” pointed out an author of the study, Prof Manoranjan Mishra.

The researchers, who studied the ecology of Rushikulya estuary in Ganjam district, claimed pre-monsoon summer cyclones in May can have a critical impact on the survivability of broods and hatchlings. If landfall occurs before hatching, it can destroy the eggs and developing embryos.

The intensity of cyclones, location and time affected the mass nesting pattern in the rookery in recent years. The cyclonic storms Phailin in 2013 and Fani in 2019 had a widespread impact on mass nesting behaviour in the rookery while cyclonic storms Hudhud and Titli had a limited impact.

Underlining that the mass destruction of turtle eggs and hatchlings due to cyclones will have an additional burden on the survival rate of turtles, Mishra said coastal conservation and management strategies are the need of the hour to protect marine turtle population in the region.

“Measures like beach management strategies, monitoring of nesting populations, and implementation of early warning systems need to be taken to minimise the impact of storms on nesting sites and ensure the survival of the iconic species for future generations,” he added.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid encouraging reports of a record number of Olive Ridley turtles laying eggs on the Odisha coastline, a recent study by a group of researchers claimed the changing cyclone patterns along the east coast have been posing a severe threat to their survival. The climatic phenomenon is also forcing sea turtles to look for new and safer locations. The study ‘Impact assessment of severe cyclonic storm Asani on the nesting grounds of Olive Ridley turtle, Rushikulya Estuary and spit in Odisha’ conducted by 12 researchers from four universities in India and Brazil revealed cyclones caused heavy erosion and morphological changes along the shoreline and sand spit near the Rushikulya region, a critical habitat for turtles. Study region - Rushikulya estuary in Ganjam district The frequency of severe cyclonic storms (SCSs) that hit Odisha follows a bimodal pattern. The south coast region that is mostly affected by cyclones is one of the main breeding sites for endangered Olive Ridley turtles that follow a specific schedule in space and time for the mass nesting behaviour.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The most frequent season of SCS is post-monsoon autumn (October), which is followed by pre-monsoon summer (May). The state has recorded 396 cyclonic events - depressions, cyclonic storms and SCSs in the last 130 years. The last decade (2010-2020) had the highest contribution of about 20 per cent of SCSs in coastal Odisha. The study that used multi-temporal sentinel 2A images and a digital shoreline analysis system stated cyclone Asani that hit the east coast in May last year had a significant impact on the spit where turtles lay eggs, dividing it into four smaller pieces and opening three new mouths. “The spit experienced erosion and a significant reduction in length resulting in the destruction of around 20 pc of sea turtle eggs. Before cyclone Asani, there was a single 6.12 km long sand spit having a permanent mouth to the north. The perimeter and area of the sand spit were reduced by nearly half after the cyclone. The single spit got fragmented into four and formed three new mouths,” pointed out an author of the study, Prof Manoranjan Mishra. The researchers, who studied the ecology of Rushikulya estuary in Ganjam district, claimed pre-monsoon summer cyclones in May can have a critical impact on the survivability of broods and hatchlings. If landfall occurs before hatching, it can destroy the eggs and developing embryos. The intensity of cyclones, location and time affected the mass nesting pattern in the rookery in recent years. The cyclonic storms Phailin in 2013 and Fani in 2019 had a widespread impact on mass nesting behaviour in the rookery while cyclonic storms Hudhud and Titli had a limited impact. Underlining that the mass destruction of turtle eggs and hatchlings due to cyclones will have an additional burden on the survival rate of turtles, Mishra said coastal conservation and management strategies are the need of the hour to protect marine turtle population in the region. “Measures like beach management strategies, monitoring of nesting populations, and implementation of early warning systems need to be taken to minimise the impact of storms on nesting sites and ensure the survival of the iconic species for future generations,” he added.