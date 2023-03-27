Leopard attacks again, kills ox in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A day after killing a calf, the leopard which is prowling in villages near Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary for the last several days, preyed on an ox at Kodopali village on Sunday.

The ox, belonging to Prabhat Singh Thakur of the village, was feasting on mahua flowers early in the morning when it was reportedly attacked by the leopard. The ox’s half-eaten carcass was found by the villagers later on the day.

Goura Sahu, who claimed to have seen the leopard attacking the ox, said, “The incident took place at around 4:30 am. I was going to collect mahua flowers when I saw some cattle at a distance. On pointing my torchlight towards the animals, I saw the leopard grabbing the ox by its neck. The big cat later dragged it into the forest.”

Ranger, Nuapada (Territorial) Binita Bhoi said, “Since the mahua collection season is on, cattle are venturing into the forest to feast on the flowers. This makes them easy prey for the leopard. However, we are taking steps to track the big cat. Trap cameras will soon be installed near the village.”

This is the first such incident reported from Kodopali, which is just one km away from Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary. The incident has triggered panic among the villagers who are now afraid of venturing into the forest to collect mahua flowers.

