Minor girl among three dead as bus hits stationary truck in Odisha's Sundargarh district

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three passengers, including a minor girl, were killed after a Rourkela-bound bus carrying them hit a stationary truck on NH 143 near Chandiposh in Sundargarh district in the wee hours of Monday.

The mishap occurred when the ill-fated bus collided with the truck parked on the right-side carriageway of the highway after a breakdown. The bus was returning to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar.

Though the driver of the bus reportedly tried to evade collision after suddenly noticing the stationary truck ahead, he lost control of the steering and ended up hitting the left side of the truck, and scratched past before stopping.

Shortly after the mishap a highway ambulance reached the spot and brought the injured persons to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). A passenger Satyabrata Nayak (33) and a nine-year-old girl Ashrita Tudu, who were travelling behind the driver’s seat and on the upper sleeping berth respectively, were declared brought dead at RGH.

Another critically injured passenger Anupam Bibek Lakra (45) died on reaching the JP Hospital. Eight other injured passengers were rushed to RGH and later shifted to JP Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Bonai SDPO Swaraj Debata confirmed the death of three persons in the mishap. He said the truck was parked on the highway following a breakdown. The critically injured bus driver has been shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. The three bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigation is on, he added.

