No rest till BJD is ousted from power: Samal to BJP workers 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-appointed president of BJP’s state unit Manmohan Samal on Sunday asserted that his party will come to power in Odisha in 2024 with an absolute majority. After getting a rousing reception at the state party office here, Samal in his address to BJP workers said the BJD government is on its way out as the people are completely disillusioned with its misrule and failure on many fronts.

Acknowledging the hard task ahead, the third-time president gave a clarion call to party workers to take a pledge not to take rest till the ouster of BJD from power.

“The BJP has come a long way from being dubbed as a signboard party to the position of main Opposition replacing the Congress. With a popular mandate of nearly 39 per cent vote, the party needs a little push to reach the goalpost,” he said.

Dropping the hint that an election may happen anytime soon in the state as the BJD is contemplating advancing the election to 2023, he said the regional party has started feeling unnerved after getting to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader with an approval rating of 91 per cent and the BJP has a popular rating of 78 per cent.

“The next Assembly election may happen anytime, maybe after three months or six months. We must stay ready and there is no time for rest,” he said. He called upon party workers to make up their minds that they will return to their homes only after the election is over. “I am ready to work day and night. I need your support. We must set aside our difference till the common goal is achieved,” he exhorted.

Well-known for his composure and organisational skills, Samal told party workers that there is no alternative to hard work. In his address, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram said the BJD has surpassed the records of the Congress as corruption has spread to all levels of administration. The people are feeling disgusted and they want to get rid of it as soon as possible.

With the appointment of Samal, national BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda said, the notice period of the state government has started. The party is confident that Samal with his rich experience will be able to bring it to power.

