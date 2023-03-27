Home States Odisha

Odisha govt bars Bhopal firm from rural road impact assessment

Sources said the Finance department deliverables submitted by IDC were found to be of unacceptable quality despite adequate opportunities given to the firm for completion of the study.

Published: 27th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has debarred Bhopal-based Infrastructure Development Consultants (IDC) from carrying out an impact assessment of periodical maintenance of rural roads in the state.

In a bid to improve road conditions, the state government decided to conduct a comprehensive study of rural roads and bring out a standard operating procedure for different types of roads. The firm was entrusted with the job to conduct the study.

The first-of-its-kind impact assessment study was meant to evaluate the implementation process of periodic maintenance, examine design faults, administrative bottlenecks and monitoring mechanisms while designing an SOP for carrying out periodic maintenance works in future and suggest a monitoring and evaluation framework.

Sources said the Finance department deliverables submitted by IDC were found to be of unacceptable quality despite adequate opportunities given to the firm for the completion of the study. IDC has also been debarred from participating or bidding for any consultancy/work to be undertaken by the Odisha government or transacting business with the government either directly or indirectly under a different name or title for a period of two years.

