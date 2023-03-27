Odisha Parba 2023 showcasing state’s culture concludes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three-day cultural extravaganza ‘Odisha Parba 2023’ concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday evening. Organised by Odia Samaj, New Delhi, the event showcased Odisha’s art, culture, heritage, crafts, literature, glorious history and achievements of freedom struggle besides the Odia cuisine.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the time has come to awaken the identity of Odisha in the mind of the Odia community.

“Odisha’s contribution in all fields from Paika akhada to art, culture, history and literature is unique. The sacrifice of freedom fighters during the Independence struggle has enriched the nation while the creation of non-Vedic literature has made it stronger and better,” he said.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event on an inaugural day and was happy to see the excitement among the crowd for the festival that was organised after a gap of three years due to the Covid pandemic.

Pradhan thanked the Odia Samaj for organising the festival where the residents of Delhi could know about Odisha’s crafts, including Chandua of Pipili, Pattchitra of Raghurajpur and relish the famous ‘mudhi mansa’ of Mayurbhanj. Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the closing ceremony. The Odia diaspora in the national capital as well as local Delhiites spent their weekend and enjoyed the cultural programmes and the food.

The festival was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu. Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended. The two ministers had the taste of Odisha’s chhenapoda, rasagola, mudhi mansa and arisa pitha.

President of Odia Samaj Sidhartha Pradhan and trustees Prakash Sahu, Hiranya Mohanty and Sandeep Mohapatra were present. Delhiites were enthralled by the evening’s cultural programme which included Odissi by well-known Guru Saswat Joshi and a group.

