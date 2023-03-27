Home States Odisha

Odisha Parba 2023 showcasing state’s culture concludes

President of Odia Samaj Sidhartha Pradhan and trustees Prakash Sahu, Hiranya Mohanty and Sandeep Mohapatra were present.

Published: 27th March 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Parba 2023

Three union ministers enjoying ‘mudhi mansa’ at Odisha Parba in New Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three-day cultural extravaganza ‘Odisha Parba 2023’ concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday evening. Organised by Odia Samaj, New Delhi, the event showcased Odisha’s art, culture, heritage, crafts, literature, glorious history and achievements of freedom struggle besides the Odia cuisine.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the time has come to awaken the identity of Odisha in the mind of the Odia community.

“Odisha’s contribution in all fields from Paika akhada to art, culture, history and literature is unique. The sacrifice of freedom fighters during the Independence struggle has enriched the nation while the creation of non-Vedic literature has made it stronger and better,” he said.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event on an inaugural day and was happy to see the excitement among the crowd for the festival that was organised after a gap of three years due to the Covid pandemic.

Pradhan thanked the Odia Samaj for organising the festival where the residents of Delhi could know about Odisha’s crafts, including Chandua of Pipili, Pattchitra of Raghurajpur and relish the famous ‘mudhi mansa’ of Mayurbhanj. Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the closing ceremony. The Odia diaspora in the national capital as well as local Delhiites spent their weekend and enjoyed the cultural programmes and the food.

The festival was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu. Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended. The two ministers had the taste of Odisha’s chhenapoda, rasagola, mudhi mansa and arisa pitha.

President of Odia Samaj Sidhartha Pradhan and trustees Prakash Sahu, Hiranya Mohanty and Sandeep Mohapatra were present. Delhiites were enthralled by the evening’s cultural programme which included Odissi by well-known Guru Saswat Joshi and a group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Parba 2023 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp