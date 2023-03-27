Open drains pose threat to residents in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Three months have passed since the death of a class III student after falling into an open drain at Bidanasi, but the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) continues to be in a state of blissful slumber.

Amid the outrage over the tragic death of the child and the grave danger that such drains pose to human lives in the city, the CMC authorities had assured to take expedient steps for covering the channels. But there has been no change in the ground situation, thanks to the apathy of the authorities.

As per an estimate, over 60 per cent of the drains in the city are lying uncovered. Most of the drains passing along the road at residential areas like Jhanjiri Mangala Gada, Raja Bagicha, Barapathar, Sutahat, Meria Bazar, Jhola Sahi, Telenga Bazar and Gopaljiew Lane in the city lie uncovered. While concrete slabs on several drains on the roadside have been damaged causing frequent mishaps, the CMC is yet to take corrective action to address the issue.

Several corporators alleged that last year the civic body had covered some drains with concrete slabs in their localities. However, due to sub-standard work, the concrete slabs were damaged.

“The civic body had covered the drains passing through Press Colony, Netaji Nagar, Santoshi Nagar, Kunja Bihari Lana in Nuapada. But the slabs got damaged due to sub-standard work,” alleged corporator of ward no 50 Santosh Bhol. While efforts to elicit a response on the issue from CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan proved futile, a senior engineer of CMC said a decision to cover all drains in the city was taken in a review meeting held recently.

“Work sarkars have been instructed to conduct ward-wise surveys to take stock of the open drains and submit a report by March 31,” said the engineer. After going through the reports, the civic body would cover the drains before monsoon.

