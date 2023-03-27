PM Modi lauds Odia scientist in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Odia chemical scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty for being the first from the country to receive the special award from the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) for 2023.Lauding Mohanty in the 99th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said this is the time of Navratri, the time to worship shakti.

“The potential of India which is emerging from a new perspective, our women's power has a very big role in it. Recently, many such examples have emerged before us. Sister Jyotirmayee Mohanty, a scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) has notched another achievement for the country. She has received a special award from IUPAC in the field of chemistry and chemical engineering,” he said.

“Today, the daughters of the country are raising the flag of their bravery in all spheres. All such women are giving energy to India and India’s dreams. This energy of women's power is the oxygen of a developed India,” Modi added.

Celebrating International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the IUPAC announced the names of 12 distinguished women in chemistry or chemical engineering including Jyotirmayee on February 11. An associate professor at BARC, Mumbai, Jyotirmayee is also the first woman to receive a fellowship constituted by the Science and Engineering Research Board. Last year, she was awarded a fellowship from the Royal Society of Chemistry in the UK.

Daughter of renowned paediatrician Dr Baikuntnath Patra of Chauliaganj in Cuttack, she is married to Rasmiranjan Mohanty, a scientist-turned-entrepreneur, from Titira village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district.

With an MSc in Chemistry from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar and a PhD in Physical Chemistry from Mumbai University, she has won many awards and recognitions during her career spanning over two decades.

Her area of research included supramolecular assemblies using synthetic macrocycles, biomolecular assemblies such as G-quadruplex and protein fibrils, fast photo-physical and photo-chemical processes in organic dyes and drugs in solutions and in polymer matrixes, synthesis and characterisation of surface-functionalised metal nanoparticles and fluorescence correlation spectroscopy.

