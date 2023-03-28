Home States Odisha

Containment may return if there are Covid clusters: Odisha government

“The situation in Odisha is very much in control. We are witnessing sporadic cases.

Published: 28th March 2023 12:37 PM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday gave indications of bringing back containment measures, if Covid clusters were formed in a particular area owing to the renewed surge of the virus in the country.

“The situation in Odisha is very much in control. We are witnessing sporadic cases. However, if cases begin to be reported in clusters from any area, we may have to go for containment measures to check spread of the infection,” public health director Dr Niranjan Mishra said. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday held a meeting with states over the resurgence of Covid and measures to be taken to contain its spread. In a briefing after the meeting, Dr Mishra said, all the health establishments have been asked to remain in readiness. The medical colleges have been directed to keep a contingency plan ready for any eventual rise in cases.

In his letter to the superintendents of all medical colleges, directors of Capital hospital and RGH Rourkela and CDMOs, Dr Mishra asked them to earmark at least 20 beds with two ICU beds for Covid 19 patients. “Oxygen concentrators and cylinders along with other facilities are to be kept in working order. The fever clinic along with walk-in Covid testing also need to be in place in all medical colleges, DHHs, SDHs and CHCs,” he said.

A mock drill will be carried out on April 10 and 11 to take stock of preparedness of the hospitals in terms of human resources, essential drugs, beds, ICUs and other medical facilities and equipment.
The state reported 11 new cases in the last 24 hours and the active case figure of the State stands at 87, 
he said. 

