Drunken drama: Man gets on to track to stop train at Berhampur railway station

The accused sustained injuries in the attempt and was dragged from the track by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

Published: 28th March 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Cops interacting with Chitrasen I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Passengers waiting to board Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express were taken aback after witnessing a man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, trying to stop the train with his hands near the engine. 

Chitrasen Nayak, a resident of Chancheli within Raikia police limits of Kandhamal district was on board the train when he got down at Berhampur railway station as it was about to stop at platform No 1. Nayak, who was seated in a compartment right behind the engine, straightaway rushed towards the engine.

By then since the train had slowed down considerably, Nayak managed to get onto the track and was seen making effort to stop it. He sustained injuries in the attempt and was dragged from the track by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. He was made to sit for some time by the police. 

In the meantime, some other passengers from Raikia recognised Nayak and urged the police to release him. GRP IIC JP Nayak said investigation into the incident has started but no case has been registered. “The man was handed over to residents from his village,” he said. Nayak’s act delayed the departure of the train from Berhampur by 20 minutes.

