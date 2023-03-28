Jumbo intrusion: 14 families of Chadheipani in Odisha move to safer places

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Around 14 families of Chadheipani in Raighar block have shifted to other villages after a herd of 15-20 elephants moved in to the area on Sunday night. After the group of elephants came from the forests bordering Chhattisgarh, locals started to beat drums and light fire at strategic locations to keep the jumbos at bay.

Villages such as Kundei, Khiloli, Hatvarondi, Samardihi, Sinapali, Marigaon, Kanadihi and Khudku face elephant intrusion frequently. As a result, residents have to remain alert since the jumbos often cause damage to life and property.

As per the tracking information by forest officials, the herd migrated from Chhattisgarh to bordering villages of Raighar before entering Kundai, Hatvarandi, Seunapali Mringa, Kanadihi, Daripara, Khiloli forest areas recently.

On being informed, forest officials reached Chadheipani on Monday to take stock of the situation. However, villagers are in a state of panic as the wildlife protection members are reportedly on strike demanding a hike in their salaries leaving the forest department short-staffed. They demanded that the forest department should provide all necessary assistance for their safety.

“Elephants are migratory by nature and will leave after getting food here. Our staff are monitoring their movement and steps are being taken to facilitate their safe passage,” said assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Dhanurjaya Mohapatra.

