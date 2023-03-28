Odisha: Dismissed IAS officer gets three years rigorous imprisonment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Vigilance court here on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and four others in connection with a loan fraud case.

Special Judge Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar convicted then managing director of Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (OHRDC) Limited Vinod Kumar, company secretary Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, loan recovery assistant Umesh Chandra Swain and partners of Home Lives Housing Rashmi Pattanaik and Ratan Kumar Sahoo. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convicts.

If the convicts do not pay the fine then they will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months on each count for the offences under sections 120B and 468 of IPC.

“As Kumar, Mohapatra and Swain were public servants, they were also awarded three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them. If the convicts fail to pay the fine then they will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment of six months for the offences under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Special Public Prosecutor Hemanta Kumar Swain.

All the sentences will run concurrently, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: A Vigilance court here on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and four others in connection with a loan fraud case. Special Judge Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar convicted then managing director of Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (OHRDC) Limited Vinod Kumar, company secretary Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, loan recovery assistant Umesh Chandra Swain and partners of Home Lives Housing Rashmi Pattanaik and Ratan Kumar Sahoo. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convicts. If the convicts do not pay the fine then they will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months on each count for the offences under sections 120B and 468 of IPC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As Kumar, Mohapatra and Swain were public servants, they were also awarded three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them. If the convicts fail to pay the fine then they will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment of six months for the offences under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Special Public Prosecutor Hemanta Kumar Swain. All the sentences will run concurrently, he said.