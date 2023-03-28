Home States Odisha

Odisha: Dismissed IAS officer gets three years rigorous imprisonment

A Vigilance court here on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and four others in connection with a loan fraud case.

Published: 28th March 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Vigilance court here on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and four others in connection with a loan fraud case.

Special Judge Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar convicted then managing director of Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (OHRDC) Limited Vinod Kumar, company secretary Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, loan recovery assistant Umesh Chandra Swain and partners of Home Lives Housing Rashmi Pattanaik and Ratan Kumar Sahoo. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convicts. 

If the convicts do not pay the fine then they will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months on each count for the offences under sections 120B and 468 of IPC.

“As Kumar, Mohapatra and Swain were public servants, they were also awarded three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them. If the convicts fail to pay the fine then they will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment of six months for the offences under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Special Public Prosecutor Hemanta Kumar Swain.
All the sentences will run concurrently, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp