Home States Odisha

Odisha lost 6 Royal Bengal Tigers, 49 leopards in 10 years

At least six RBTs have died in the state in the last 10 years, between 2012-13 and 2021-22, of which 3 were due to poaching, the minister said. 

Published: 28th March 2023 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has lost at least six Royal Bengal Tigers (RBTs) and 49 leopards in the last decade, informed forest and environment minister Pradip Kumar Amat to the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said of these deaths, at least 29 are due to poaching.

Answering the question of member Taraprasad Bahinipati in writing, the minister said at least six RBTs have died in the state in the last 10 years, between 2012-13 and 2021-22, of which 3 were due to poaching.

Similarly, he said, 49 leopards have also lost their lives in the state during the period, of which 26 were due to poaching. Wildlife experts, however, said that the number could be even more as the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police alone has seized around 30 leopard skins and a tiger skin in the last three years.

ALSO READ | PM to release tiger census on April 9, Karnataka may top list 

The minister said as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) report released in 2018, Odisha has 28 RBTs and 760 leopards.

In another reply, Amat told the assembly that the combined population of tigers and leopards in the Similipal tiger reserve and Satkosia tiger reserve in the State is 133 and 48 respectively.

The minister said measures are being taken by the state government to increase the big cat population in Odisha. The government, apart from implementing two tiger projects, has also formed anti-poaching camps and deployed special squads and foot patrolling squads. Measures are also being taken to develop meadows to increase the prey base of the big cats, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Royal Bengal Tigers Leopards
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp