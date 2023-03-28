Home States Odisha

Odisha: Postal department to weed out fakes in last hiring

Department of Posts’ Odisha circle too has begun to scrutinise recruitments made in last six months when the previous batch of hiring was carried out.

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Balangir Police is set to dig into pan-India links in the certificate fraud by sending out teams to other states, the Department of Posts has launched an internal inquiry into its last phase of recruitment in the state.

About 1,500 to 2,000 fake certificates of boards of secondary education, colleges and universities of different states were seized from prime accused Manoj Mishra during investigation by police.

“Our initial investigation suggests he was being assisted by a native of Meerut,” said a senior police officer. Police suspect that apart from providing fake matric certificates/mark sheets to Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) job aspirants in Odisha, Mishra may have arranged forged documents for candidates in other parts of the country too. 

The fraud came to fore after Department of Posts verified certificates and found 37 candidates had scored between 98 per cent and 99 per cent marks. All had got their certificates from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad which prompted the officials to flag the cases.

Department of Posts’ Odisha circle too has begun to scrutinise recruitments made in last six months when the previous batch of hiring was carried out. It is inquiring about candidates who were selected on the basis of their overwhelming scores in matric examinations, said reliable sources. 

Meanwhile, teams will be sent to states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand as the scam is suspected to have spread across the country, SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu said. Apart from providing fake certificates to GDS candidates, the accused were selling fake board/college/university documents since 2016 to aspirants of Indian Railways, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) besides jobs of teachers, pharmacists, revenue inspectors, amin, nurses and other state government posts. 

