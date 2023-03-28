Home States Odisha

Odisha youth abducts minor girl thrice, held

The accused, Badal Nayak of Angul, came in contact with the 17-year-old girl from Badambadi in the city on Instagram.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Commissionerate police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl for the third time. The accused, Badal Nayak of Angul, came in contact with the 17-year-old girl from Badambadi in the city on Instagram. He had come to Cuttack four months back and kidnapped the girl before taking her to Angul. After a complaint was lodged by the victim’s family, Badambadi police had rescued the girl and arrested Badal. 

After being released from jail on bail, the accused again kidnapped the girl two months back. Again, basing on an FIR filed by the victim’s family, Purighat police had arrested the accused and rescued her. 
This time, while the rescued victim was rehabilitated at Basundhara, a voluntary organisation, Badal managed to get bail in February. The accused then contacted the victim and the two eloped while the latter had gone to Imartidevi Women’s College to appear Plus Two examinations. 

After the authorities of Basundhara filed a complaint, police on Sunday night rescued her and arrested Badal. After medical examination, the victim was rehabilitated again at Basundhara.

