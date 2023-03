By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 18,000 persons have been issued arms licence in Odisha, minister of state for Home Tusharkanti Behera informed the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question by Taraprasad Bahinipati of Congress, the minister said 18,268 individuals have been issued arms licence in the state. As per data given by the minister, the highest 1,327 persons have been issued arms licences are in Keonjhar district, followed by 1,203 in Angul, 1,155 in Balasore and 1,126 in Dhenkanal.

