Return flight turns death trap for winged guests

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The wetlands and riverine areas of Cuttack district, which are a favourite layover for migratory birds on their return flight, have turned an easy hunting ground for poachers. The migratory birds perched on the shallow and drying up water bodies as the summer sets in become sitting ducks for the huntsmen, who are killing them in large numbers. The modus operandi is to poison the birds.

Sources said, poisoned foodgrains are scattered on the ground. The birds after feeding on the grains fall unconscious following which they are strangulated to death by the poachers. The meat of the birds is in high demand in hotels in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state, they said.

Such a ghastly incident came to the fore on Sunday, when carcasses of over 50 migratory birds were left behind by hunters on Mahanadi river bed at Paschimakachha Diha Sahi near Jagatpur. The birds were identified as ‘Ruddy Shelduck’ (Tadorna ferruginea) which migrate from countries like China and Mongolia.

Locals said they spotted some persons arriving on the bank of Mahanadi river in a country boat in a suspicious manner. Upon searching the boat, they found the dead birds in it. When questioned, the poachers left in a hurry leaving the birds behind.

“Hunting birds on Mahanadi river bed has become a regular affair as the Forest department does not keep a watch on the site,” alleged a resident of Dhia Sahi. Later, the locals informed the matter to city forest division office following which a team of officials rushed to the spot and seized the carcasses. The poaching of the winged guests is rampant on the outskirts of Cuttack city, just around 10 km from the forest division office.

“We seized as many as 50 dead birds. Postmortem on the carcasses was conducted by assistant veterinary surgeon, Buxi Bazaar veterinary hospital. It has revealed that the death of the birds was due to fowl cholera,” said city DFO, Ajit Kumar Satapathy. While an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection, basing on the allegation of the villagers, further investigation is on into the incident, he said.

