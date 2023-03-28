Home States Odisha

Return flight turns death trap for winged guests

Migratory birds perched on the shallow and drying up water bodies as the summer sets in become sitting ducks for the huntsmen, who are killing them in large numbers.

Published: 28th March 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Dead Ruddy Shelducks on Mahanadi riverbed near Jagatpur in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The wetlands and riverine areas of Cuttack district, which are a favourite layover for migratory birds on their return flight, have turned an easy hunting ground for poachers. The migratory birds perched on the shallow and drying up water bodies as the summer sets in become sitting ducks for the huntsmen, who are killing them in large numbers. The modus operandi is to poison the birds.

Sources said, poisoned foodgrains are scattered on the ground. The birds after feeding on the grains fall unconscious following which they are strangulated to death by the poachers. The meat of the birds is in high demand in hotels in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state, they said.

Such a ghastly incident came to the fore on Sunday, when carcasses of over 50 migratory birds were left behind by hunters on Mahanadi river bed at Paschimakachha Diha Sahi near Jagatpur. The birds were identified as ‘Ruddy Shelduck’ (Tadorna ferruginea) which migrate from countries like China and Mongolia. 

Locals said they spotted some persons arriving on the bank of Mahanadi river in a country boat in a suspicious manner. Upon searching the boat, they found the dead birds in it. When questioned, the poachers left in a hurry leaving the birds behind. 

“Hunting birds on Mahanadi river bed has become a regular affair as the Forest department does not keep a watch on the site,” alleged a resident of Dhia Sahi. Later, the locals informed the matter to city forest division office following which a team of officials rushed to the spot and seized the  carcasses. The poaching of the winged guests is rampant on the outskirts of Cuttack city, just around 10 km from the forest division office.

“We seized as many as 50 dead birds. Postmortem on the carcasses was conducted by assistant veterinary surgeon, Buxi Bazaar veterinary hospital. It has revealed that the death of the birds was due to fowl cholera,” said city DFO, Ajit Kumar Satapathy. While an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection, basing on the allegation of the villagers, further investigation is on into the incident, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp