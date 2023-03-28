Home States Odisha

Union Tribal Affairs Minister worried over malnutrition cases in Jajpur

Blames state govt for failure to address the issue 

Published: 28th March 2023 01:02 PM

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has targeted the state government for its poor track record in handling cases of malnutrition. On a two-day visit to Jajpur parliamentary constituency, Munda expressed concern over deaths of children due to malnutrition.

“I was informed by people during my visit to the district that children and adult people of several villages are victims of undernourishment. Information collected from local officials also confirmed that malnourishment is very much prevalent in some locality,” Munda told reporters.

“It is unfortunate that cases of malnutrition are still reported as the state government has failed to address the issue with right earnest. The state government should take it seriously. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that none of the people go without food particularly nutrient-rich food,” he said.

The union minister further said that large number of people especially children are suffering due to malnutrition. Though several malnutrition related death cases were reported in the past, there has been no clarity from the state government.

Recently, death of a small boy due to malnutrition was reported from Ghatisahi village in Danagadi block in Jajpur district. While the mother of the boy is too anemic to walk, another child of her is reportedly undergoing treatment in the district headquarter hospital. After his Lok Sabha Pravas in Jajpur, Munda visited the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday and congratulated Manmohan Samal for his new assignment as state unit president of the party.

