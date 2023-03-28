Video shoot turns fatal: Two students drown, one missing in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two students drowned and another went missing in Devi river mouth while reportedly trying to shoot videos for social media near Machhagaon within Balikuda police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Satyajit Barik (15) and Swabhiman Barik (16). While Satyajit recently appeared the HSC examination in Ambasala High School in Balikuda, Swabhiman was a student of Maharishi College in Bhubaneswar. One of their friends Subham Patra (14), a Class IX student of Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar, is missing.

Sources said Subham along with his friend Tapan Martha (16) of Ranapur village in Nayagarh district had come to his relative Swabhiman’s house at Ambasala to spend their post-examination holidays.

On Monday morning, Subham, Tapan, Swabhiman and Satyajit went to Devi river mouth near Machhagaon on two bicycles to take bath. Subham reportedly went into the water while Martha started to shoot his video. All of a sudden, Subham slipped and was swept away by the strong river currents.

Satyajit and Swabhiman jumped into the river and tried to rescue Subham, but they too were caught in the strong current. On seeing his friends drowning, Martha raised an alarm. On hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and informed police.

Balikuda police along with fire services personnel and an ODRAF team arrived at the spot and started search and rescue operations. Subsequently, bodies of Swabhiman and Satyajit were retrieved from the river.

Balikuda Fire Station officer Rajkishore Jena said bodies of the two boys were handed over to the local police. “Another student is still missing. Search operation to trace the boy was suspended for the night. It will resume tomorrow morning,” he added.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two students drowned and another went missing in Devi river mouth while reportedly trying to shoot videos for social media near Machhagaon within Balikuda police limits here on Monday. The deceased were identified as Satyajit Barik (15) and Swabhiman Barik (16). While Satyajit recently appeared the HSC examination in Ambasala High School in Balikuda, Swabhiman was a student of Maharishi College in Bhubaneswar. One of their friends Subham Patra (14), a Class IX student of Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar, is missing. Sources said Subham along with his friend Tapan Martha (16) of Ranapur village in Nayagarh district had come to his relative Swabhiman’s house at Ambasala to spend their post-examination holidays.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Monday morning, Subham, Tapan, Swabhiman and Satyajit went to Devi river mouth near Machhagaon on two bicycles to take bath. Subham reportedly went into the water while Martha started to shoot his video. All of a sudden, Subham slipped and was swept away by the strong river currents. Satyajit and Swabhiman jumped into the river and tried to rescue Subham, but they too were caught in the strong current. On seeing his friends drowning, Martha raised an alarm. On hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and informed police. Balikuda police along with fire services personnel and an ODRAF team arrived at the spot and started search and rescue operations. Subsequently, bodies of Swabhiman and Satyajit were retrieved from the river. Balikuda Fire Station officer Rajkishore Jena said bodies of the two boys were handed over to the local police. “Another student is still missing. Search operation to trace the boy was suspended for the night. It will resume tomorrow morning,” he added.