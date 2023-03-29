Home States Odisha

15-year-old boy on run after raping minor girl in Odisha

A 15-year-old boy ran away from home and is allegedly absconding after being accused of raping a minor girl in Udayagiri within Balichandrapur police limits in the district.  

Published: 29th March 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A 15-year-old boy ran away from home and is allegedly absconding after being accused of raping a minor girl in Udayagiri within Balichandrapur police limits in the district.  Though the incident occurred on Sunday, it came to light after the mother of the 11-year-old girl filed a complaint with Balichandrapur police on Monday night.

According to the complainant, her daughter was playing with the neighbour’s son on Sunday evening. The boy then took her to the roof of their house where he allegedly forced himself upon her. When the girl went back home crying in pain and informed her mother that the neighbour’s boy assaulted her on their roof, she was immediately admitted to Barachana CHC for treatment

When the girl’s family confronted their neighbours, they said their son has run away and they have no clue about his whereabouts. The girl’s mother then lodged a complaint basing on which a case was registered.
“The boy is absconding and we have started a search to locate him,” said Balichandrapur IIC Ramakanta Muduli.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Minor girl
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp