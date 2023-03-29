15-year-old boy on run after raping minor girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 15-year-old boy ran away from home and is allegedly absconding after being accused of raping a minor girl in Udayagiri within Balichandrapur police limits in the district. Though the incident occurred on Sunday, it came to light after the mother of the 11-year-old girl filed a complaint with Balichandrapur police on Monday night.

According to the complainant, her daughter was playing with the neighbour’s son on Sunday evening. The boy then took her to the roof of their house where he allegedly forced himself upon her. When the girl went back home crying in pain and informed her mother that the neighbour’s boy assaulted her on their roof, she was immediately admitted to Barachana CHC for treatment

When the girl’s family confronted their neighbours, they said their son has run away and they have no clue about his whereabouts. The girl’s mother then lodged a complaint basing on which a case was registered.

“The boy is absconding and we have started a search to locate him,” said Balichandrapur IIC Ramakanta Muduli.



