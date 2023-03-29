IIM-Sambalpur hits record salary package of Rs 64.61 lakh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Following 100 per cent placement of the MBA batch students of 2021-23, the Indian Institute of Management - Sambalpur (IIM-S) has recorded a whopping 147 pc rise in the highest salary besides an increase of 26.06 pc in average salary offered this year.

Sources said the 7th batch of IIM-S has a student strength of 167 of which around 48 pc are females. Likewise, around 62 candidates who joined the programme are reportedly freshers without any prior work experience. Meanwhile, of the two students who bagged the highest packages, one is a fresher.

Avni Malhotra, a BTech graduate with a 3-year work experience from Infosys, landed the highest package of Rs 64.61 lakh per annum in domestic placement at Microsoft India this year. Similarly, Ramya R, a fresher with graduation in English, bagged a package of Rs 64.15 lakh per annum in international placement at Tolaram International, Nigeria.

On the other hand, the average salary package this year is Rs 16.64 lakh as against Rs 13.2 lakh recorded last year. The premiere B-School also witnessed an increase of 56 pc in first-time recruiters. Over 130 recruiters visited the institute this year, with 75 new recruiters making offers across various domains.

At the end of the placement process, sales and marketing emerged as the most popular sector, attracting over 27 pc of the batch, followed by general management with 21 pc. The prominent recruiters were Microsoft, Vedanta, Tolaram, Amul, Adani, Accenture, Cognizant and Amazon among others.

Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “Despite global slowdown, IIM-S recorded outstanding placements this year. It was possible because of the progressive policies of the government of India and belief of the industries on the calibre of the students and the institute’s unique academic culture.”

The placement record of the 2021-23 batch at IIM-S demonstrates the institute’s commitment in providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen career, Jaiswal added.

SAMBALPUR: Following 100 per cent placement of the MBA batch students of 2021-23, the Indian Institute of Management - Sambalpur (IIM-S) has recorded a whopping 147 pc rise in the highest salary besides an increase of 26.06 pc in average salary offered this year. Sources said the 7th batch of IIM-S has a student strength of 167 of which around 48 pc are females. Likewise, around 62 candidates who joined the programme are reportedly freshers without any prior work experience. Meanwhile, of the two students who bagged the highest packages, one is a fresher. Avni Malhotra, a BTech graduate with a 3-year work experience from Infosys, landed the highest package of Rs 64.61 lakh per annum in domestic placement at Microsoft India this year. Similarly, Ramya R, a fresher with graduation in English, bagged a package of Rs 64.15 lakh per annum in international placement at Tolaram International, Nigeria. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the other hand, the average salary package this year is Rs 16.64 lakh as against Rs 13.2 lakh recorded last year. The premiere B-School also witnessed an increase of 56 pc in first-time recruiters. Over 130 recruiters visited the institute this year, with 75 new recruiters making offers across various domains. At the end of the placement process, sales and marketing emerged as the most popular sector, attracting over 27 pc of the batch, followed by general management with 21 pc. The prominent recruiters were Microsoft, Vedanta, Tolaram, Amul, Adani, Accenture, Cognizant and Amazon among others. Director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “Despite global slowdown, IIM-S recorded outstanding placements this year. It was possible because of the progressive policies of the government of India and belief of the industries on the calibre of the students and the institute’s unique academic culture.” The placement record of the 2021-23 batch at IIM-S demonstrates the institute’s commitment in providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen career, Jaiswal added.