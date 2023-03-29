Indian Navy is always combat ready: Admiral R Hari Kumar 

By Express News Service

INS CHILIKA: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar on Tuesday said Indian Navy is keenly watching the emerging situations and is always combat-ready.

“Indian Navy is well prepared. We are the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean region. Ships, aircraft and submarines are monitoring and every movement is under surveillance. We are strategising as per the developments. Agniveers passing out will add to the naval strength,” he told after reviewing the maiden night passing out parade (POP) of the first batch of 2,585 Agniveers, including 272 women, at INS Chilika.

The Agnipath scheme was rolled out in June last year. This is the first time Indian Navy recruited women below the officer level. Admiral Hari Kumar complimented the Agniveers for the excellent drill movement that reflected a huge level of motivation, pride and cohesion achieved through their training.

It was a red letter day for INS Chilika as the Agniveers of the Navy passed out first among the three branches of the armed forces with flying colours. “There are many firsts associated with the event. This was the Navy’s first batch of Agniveer trainees comprising both men and women sailors, who were inducted for the first time. The POP in the night was also conducted for the first time,” he said.

Of 10 lakh applications for Agniveer, 82K were from women: Adm Kumar

The Admiral urged the maritime warriors to uphold Navy’s core values of duty, honour and courage, in pursuit of nation building as the first batch will inspire the next batches. Describing the enthusiasm among Indian women to join the armed forces, Admiral Hari Kumar said, of the 10 lakh applications received for the first batch, 82,000 were from women aspirants and 274 were selected.

“After the pan-India meritbased Agnipath recruitment scheme, Navy oriented its selection, training and deployment methodology to lay the foundation of a contemporary, dynamic, younger and technically equipped future-ready. The Agniveers are trained to do everything - from firing rifles to missiles and operating radars to engine maintenance,” he said.

The passing out parade marks not only the successful culmination of 16 weeks of their ab-initio rigorous naval training at INS Chilika but also the start of a new voyage in the Indian Navy, where men and women will work together to make the Indian Navy combatready, credible, cohesive and future sea proof force, he stated. He awarded medals and trophies to meritorious Agniveers on the occasion.

Amalakanti Jayaram and Ajith P amongst men were awarded with Chief of Naval Staff rolling trophy and gold medal. Khushi Agniveer was the best among women trainees in overall order of merit. A rolling trophy, instituted to commemorate the vision of the first CDS late General Bipin Rawat was awarded to her by the daughters of Rawat.

Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, the flag officer Commandingin- Chief, Southern Naval Command, Rajya Sabha member PT Usha, former captain of Indian women cricket team Mithali Raj, eminent naval veterans and family members of the Agniveers were present.

