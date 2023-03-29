Home States Odisha

Man enters courtroom in Odisha, attacks lady stenographer  

Panic spread among lawyers of Jagatsinghpur after a miscreant forcibly entered the courtroom of the civil judge and attacked a lady stenographer on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Panic spread among lawyers of Jagatsinghpur after a miscreant forcibly entered the courtroom of the civil judge and attacked a lady stenographer on Monday. The accused was identified as Muna Singh of Dharadharpur. He reportedly attacked 26-year-old Satyabhama Singh of Charchika Bazaar within Jagatsinghpur police limits. Satyabhama works as a junior stenographer in the civil judge’s office. 

Sources said in the afternoon, Muna entered the courtroom and asked Satyabhama to come outside. When the stenographer did not pay any heed, the accused allegedly dragged her outside the courtroom by her hair. Satyabhama raised an alarm when he attempted to strangulate her.

On hearing her screams, lawyers and other court staff rushed to the spot but Muna managed to escape. Subsequently, Satyabhama informed Jagatsinghpur Civil Judge Niranjan Dash about the incident.  The judge forwarded her complaint to the local police station directing strong action against the accused.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said on basis of the complaint, police registered a case under sections 448, 294, 323, 307 and 506 of the IPC.  The accused is known to the victim. He attacked the stenographer over some personal dispute. Efforts are underway to nab the accused who is on the run. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.
 

