Odisha govt has spent only 68 per cent OMBADC funds in four years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has utilised 68 per cent of the fund sanctioned from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) for tribal welfare and area development works in mining-affected districts in the last four years.

The OMBADC Board had sanctioned Rs 17,318 crore for 54 projects of 18 departments and had released Rs 9,181 crore since April 2019. An amount of Rs 6227.97 crore which is 68 per cent of the fund released has been utilised till date.

Chief secretary and chairman of the OMBADC board of directors Pradeep Jena on Tuesday reviewed the progress of projects sanctioned at a meeting here attended by secretaries of major departments. Reporting the status of different projects, chief executive officer of OMBADC G Rajesh said two out of 30 mega pipe water supply projects sanctioned for four districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Pallahada block of Angul have been commissioned.

Of the total approved projects worth Rs 8,909 crore for drinking water supply, Rs 4,674.89 crore was released to the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department which reported to have utilised 78 per cent of the fund.

The allocation for education and health sectors during this period was Rs 3539.30 crore and Rs 2942.91 crore respectively. However, the progress report is silent on the use of allocated fund and infrastructure developed in the two crucial sectors.

The progress is not satisfactory in rural connectivity and water conservation for which the corporation had so far sanctioned Rs 700 crore each, sanctioned to construct 249 all-weather roads and 25 bridges to connect habitations with the panchayat headquarters.

The meeting was informed that construction of 11 indoor stadiums in different ULBs and NACs is in final stage. The chief secretary asked department concerned to expedite the works to avoid cost over-run.

