5,000 lightning bolts hit Bhadrak in 30 minutes

Bhadrak had an electrifying evening on Wednesday after more than 5,000 lightning strikes hit the district in a span of just 30 minutes.

Published: 30th March 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhadrak had an electrifying evening on Wednesday after more than 5,000 lightning strikes hit the district in a span of just 30 minutes. “Over 5,000 lightning strikes were reported near Bhadrak’s Basudevpur in just 30 minutes. The vulnerability associated with thunderclouds and how fatal these could be is beyond imagination,” said scientist of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar Umasankar Das. 

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner said so far, no deaths have been reported near Basudevpur due to lightning activity. Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli said police have not received information regarding any death due to the extreme weather pattern. “We are collecting details to ascertain if there was any casualty in the incident,” he added. 

Experts say there are multiple electrical discharges in a gap of about 0.2 seconds during a lightning flash. The three main kinds of lightning are either inside a single thundercloud (intra-cloud), between two clouds (cloud-to-cloud), or a cloud and ground (cloud-to-ground).

A lightning flash is used to describe the entire discharge. It is made up of several shorter discharges which last less than a millisecond. The discharges are rapid and not visible to the naked eye. At times, the gaps between the strikes are spanned out for which a lightning flash appears to flicker, informed Das.

Sources said a few years back, United States-based Earth Networks had set up six lightning sensors across Odisha to provide information about lightning strikes in advance to prevent loss of lives. However, there has been no significant decline in the number of lightning deaths in recent years. At least 281 people lost their lives due to lightning in the state in 2021-2022 as compared to 291 in 2020-2021.

