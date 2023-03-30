As suicides rise, Odisha govt to run 24x7 helplines

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With suicides on the rise, the Health and Family Welfare department is going to operationalise Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) round the clock in the state. Currently, Odisha has one Tele MANAS centre each in Cuttack and Berhampur and both are operational in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm on a daily basis.

Health department sources said a new batch of counsellors and mental health specialists have been appointed and the two cells will start operating in three shifts within a month. “Odisha is operating Tele MANAS since October last. There are already 20 counsellors each in the two centres and 40 more have been recently recruited. The new appointees will receive training at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru,” additional director of health services (mental health) Dr Prameela Baral told TNIE.

The two cells receive 60 to 70 phone calls every day to provide counselling related to depression, anxiety issues, stress, bipolar disorder, suicidal thoughts, schizophrenia, psychosis and others. The officials have already attended 2,237 calls since October 10 last year.

In some instances, people suffering from various diseases who develop depression are contacting the experts engaged in the two centres. The department has circulated free helpline number (14416) of Tele MANAS to the prisons/police departments, schools/colleges, hostels, banks, IT companies and other organisations to prevent incidents of suicide.

Suicide cases remain a cause of concern over its rise in the state. Suicides took 5,482 and 5,642 lives in the state in 2020 and 2021 respectively. In capital, 183 people allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison and 234 by hanging in 2022. In the previous year, the numbers were 130 and 152.

Centre had announced the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) in the Union Budget.

Besides, all 30 districts have mental health units and people suffering from depression or having suicidal thoughts are receiving counselling through skilled professionals. Stress management workshops are also being organised in various colleges of the state to prevent incidents of suicide, said Baral.

