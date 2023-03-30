First XBB.1.16 case detected in Odisha in January

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 that is considered behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country was first detected in Odisha in January. The recombinant sublineage, which was isolated in early March, is responsible for more than 60 per cent of the cases now reported and is also the dominant strain in circulation in various states.

Sources said the first case of XBB.1.16 was detected at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in mid-January before it was officially isolated globally on March 5. “The Omicron recombinant sublineage was detected in a patient from Bhubaneswar with no travel history. Odisha was one of the few states where the strain was detected then. Thereafter no cases with XBB.1.16 has been found,” the sources informed.

The strain was flagged by the health experts as the virus is mutating and evolving fast to dodge the hybrid immunity developed by people. So far, around 600 cases of the recombinant sublineage have been detected in the country with Gujarat topping list with 317 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 232 cases.

The state has reported on an average 12 Covid cases a day for over a week. As many as 24 Covid cases were detected on March 26 after more than four months. The state logged 14 new cases in last 24 hours taking the active cases to 94. While two patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 12 persons recovered during the period.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said Odisha is better placed as compared to other states as the positivity rate is around 0.26 per cent and hospitalisation is negligible. The cases are rising as symptomatic testing has been stepped up and there is no reason to worry, he said.

“The virus cannot survive unless it mutates. The sub-variants of Omicron have been mild and seen infecting patients with mild symptoms. However, the high-risk category patients are at risk. We have already directed districts to ramp up bed capacity and make the fever clinics and walk-in Covid testing facility functional,” he added.

