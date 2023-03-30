Home States Odisha

Odisha HC issues notices over constable recruitment

The recruitment process is on for filling up 4,790 constable posts.

Published: 30th March 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Recruitment of constables from Group D serving category has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing notices to the state government and the State Police Selection Board on Wednesday.

The single judge bench of Justice A K Mohapatra issued the notices on a petition filed by Bishal Munda and 20 others who had appeared for the written examination in the category for Group D serving candidates and failed to qualify.

The recruitment process is on for filling up 4,790 constable posts. According to the petitioners the recruitment rules prescribed 10 per cent reservation of the posts for candidates serving in Group D category (479 posts), but 1: 5 ratio was not adhered to while calling candidates for physical standards and physical efficiency test after the written test on February 26.

Arguing on the petitioners’ behalf advocate Rajib Rath alleged more illegalities in the procedure adopted after the written examination in violation of the Odisha Police Service Constable (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Constable) Order, 2021.

Justice Mohapatra has fixed a date after first week of April for hearing on the matter along with the petitions filed by the home guard category candidates in which notices were issued.

