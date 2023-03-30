Odisha: Villagers protest fencing on road by SER, stop train

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irked over the fencing of the road between Betnoti and Mahulia by South Eastern Railway (SER), residents of around 10 villages stopped the Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express for several hours on Wednesday morning. The residents of these villages in Betnoti block depend on the road to commute on a daily basis.

The agitators, who stopped the train at Mahulia, a few metres from Betnoti railway station, demanded SER to clear the road or make alternate arrangements for smooth travel to Betnoti town. They said due to the fencing on the road, they are unable to travel to Betnoti for official work.

“We had requested officials at Betnoti railway station to remove the fence or give us an alternative route like an overbridge or under-bridge which will enable us to commute to the block from the villages. But the officials said they have been told by higher authorities that the fencing on the road has been done for railway work,” alleged a local Salege Kisku.

The agitators also added that their demand for a footover bridge for passengers at Betnoti railway station has not been heard even though they apprised the Mayurbhanj MP and Union minister of state for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bisweswar Tudu and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi of the matter.

They however, called off their protest after the officials assured to bring their demands to the notice of higher authorities. But they threatened to intensify the stir if their grievances are not heard soon.



