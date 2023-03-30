Pradhan to celebrate Utkal Divas with Kotia residents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will celebrate Utkal Divas on April 1 in Kotia gram panchayat. Pradhan coming on a three-day visit to the state will attend the inauguration ceremony of Bhadrak-Nyagarh MEMU train at Cuttack station on Thursday. After that, he will participate in the unveiling programme of ‘Odisha Legend’s Postal Ticket’ organised by the Indian Postal department at Ravenshaw University.

On March 31, he will participate in a programme ‘Odisha@100 Big Thoughts, Big Dreams’ here organised by social organisation ‘Ame Odiya’ at SOA university auditorium. Students of various educational institutions will participate in this program.

The union minister will leave for Damanjodi in Koraput district by train on Friday evening. The next day Pradhan will proceed to Kotia where he will meet the local villagers and attend the Utkal Divas programme organised by the Kotia gram samiti. Later, he will visit the Central University in Koraput and inaugurate various development works. ENS

