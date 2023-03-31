CM Naveen Patnaik to leave for Japan trip from April 3

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to leave on a week-long visit to Japan to seek investment for the state from April 3 amid the budget session of the Assembly. He will return to Bhubaneswar via New Delhi on April 9, sources said.

As per the tentative schedule of the chief minister, he is expected to attend a business meeting and some other programmes in Tokyo on April 5. After staying in Tokyo for two days, Naveen will leave for Osaka where he is also scheduled to attend different programmes, business and official meetings. The chief minister is also expected to visit Kyoto to attend some programmes.

An official and a business team are also likely to accompany him. However, the chief minister’s office is yet to release the final schedule nor there is any official confirmation about the visit. The chief minister’s proposed visit had come in for discussion in the Assembly with the Congress advising him to postpone his visit till the session is over on April 6. Important discussions on the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, central neglect of Odisha and several bills will take place between April 3 and 6.

Sources, however, maintained that the state is expecting to receive huge investment proposals during his meeting with top investors in Japan. Japan had partnered in Make-in-Odisha (MIO) Conclave, the state’s flagship business summit, in 2018 and last year.

