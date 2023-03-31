Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik to leave for Japan trip from April 3

As per the tentative schedule of the chief minister, he is expected to attend a business meet and some other programmes at Tokyo on April 5.

Published: 31st March 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to leave on a week-long visit to Japan to seek investment for the state from April 3 amid the budget session of the Assembly. He will return to Bhubaneswar via New Delhi on April 9, sources said. 

As per the tentative schedule of the chief minister, he is expected to attend a business meeting and some other programmes in Tokyo on April 5. After staying in Tokyo for two days, Naveen will leave for Osaka where he is also scheduled to attend different programmes, business and official meetings. The chief minister is also expected to visit Kyoto to attend some programmes. 

An official and a business team are also likely to accompany him. However, the chief minister’s office is yet to release the final schedule nor there is any official confirmation about the visit. The chief minister’s proposed visit had come in for discussion in the Assembly with the Congress advising him to postpone his visit till the session is over on April 6. Important discussions on the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, central neglect of Odisha and several bills will take place between April 3 and 6.

Sources, however, maintained that the state is expecting to receive huge investment proposals during his meeting with top investors in Japan. Japan had partnered in Make-in-Odisha (MIO) Conclave, the state’s flagship business summit, in 2018 and last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Tokyo
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp