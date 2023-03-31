Home States Odisha

Elephants trample two elderly women to death in Odisha

Published: 31st March 2023

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Two elderly women were killed by wild elephants in a forest near Dudhurkot village within Balimi police limits here on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Puri Samal (80) and Agadi Majhi (73), both of Dudhurkot. Sources said the two elderly women had gone to the forest to collect mahua flowers in the morning. They encountered a herd of elephants which attacked and trampled them to death.

Following the incident, irate villagers of Dudhurkot blocked the Cuttack-Sambalpur road demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and job for the bereaved families. On being informed, forest officials and local police rushed to the protest site and discussed with the villagers. The road blockade was lifted after the administration assured to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation as per norms. 

Hindol forest ranger Lohit Kumar Ratha said a herd of elephants is camping in the forest near Dudhurkot area for the last several days. “We had launched an awareness campaign in the area urging villagers not to venture into the forest early in the morning and after sundown. Despite our warning, the two women went to the forest,” Ratha added. Sources said at least six persons have been killed by elephants in Hindol forest range in the last year.

