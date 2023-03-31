Free DNA-based molecular tests for patients at AHPGIC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a huge relief for cancer patients, DNA-based molecular tests are now being conducted free of cost at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in the city. The tests are being conducted under the state government’s flagship ‘Nidan’ scheme in a public-private partnership with InDNA Laboratory based in Bhubaneswar.

Molecular tests can help understand the biology of tumour and plan treatment more precisely for targeted therapies. The DNA-based molecular tests are not only expensive but also require specialised laboratories and expertise. There are 81 types of such tests charges for which range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 25,000, AHPGIC director Prof Lalatendu Sarangi said.

“DNA-based molecular tests have started in AHPGIC and the facility will benefit cancer patients immensely as doctors will now be able to plan treatment more precisely and quickly for targeted therapies,” he said.

InDNA laboratory is the sole private laboratory where DNA-based molecular tests are conducted. The laboratory was selected and empanelled through an open tender by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited.

Sources said OSMCL has also signed pacts with InDNA for conduct of advanced tests at SCB MCH in Cuttack, MKCG MCH in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla, PRM MCH in Baripada, FM MCH in Balasore, BB MCH in Balangir, SLN MCH in Koraput, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and RGH in Rourkela.

“We will conduct an awareness-cum-training programme for technicians to conduct DNA-based molecular test at SCB MCH on Friday. We have set a target to conduct 2,000 to 3,000 tests per month,” said MD, InDNA Laboratory, Dr Biren Bannerjee.

