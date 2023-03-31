Heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The respite from hot weather conditions is likely to continue as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore and four other districts on Friday.

The weather forecaster has issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning, hailstorm and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, and six other districts during the period.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr is also expected at one or two places in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and six other districts in the next 24 hours. The regional Met office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm in the capital city during the period.

“The thunderstorm and rainfall activity will take place under the influence of the trough from sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Odisha across Gangetic West Bengal,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas.

