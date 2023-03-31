Hic, hic, high! Liquor prices to go up in Odisha, beach shacks to come in

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: No good news for tipplers as liquor prices in the state are set to go up by five to 10 per cent from April 1 with the government deciding to increase license and application fees for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers in the new Excise Policy for 2023-24.

As per the policy notified on Thursday, there will also be a marginal increase in excise duty for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and minimum guarantee quota (MGQ). This will lead to an increase in retail alcohol costs to the tune of five to 10 per cent, sources said.

However, in a major move, the new Excise policy has approved the opening of beach shacks in the state for the promotion of tourism. The state government announced guidelines for serving liquor in the shacks. The license will be granted only to the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) and not to any private operator.

According to the policy, the shacks can be opened near different water bodies such as rivers, lakes and dams apart from sea beaches. The annual license fee for each beach shack will be Rs 50,000. Beach shack licence will be considered as special category of ‘restaurant ON’ license. Lifting of liquor will be done for the shacks by the OTDC only.

Common infrastructure for the shacks such as power connection, water supply, sewerage connections and solid waste management will be provided by the OTDC or any other relevant body. Besides, the OTDC will have to decide the operators for the beach shacks through an appropriate method. The OTDC as the licensee will be responsible for compliance of all procedures.

Under the new policy, licence for new liquor off-shops will not be granted during the year. But, renewal of licence for existing shops will be allowed. Besides, applications for opening of on-shops in rural areas will also not be accepted.

Application fee for new/renewal of ‘OFF shops’ has been increased from Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh. The MGQ and retailer fees have also been increased. The annual composite label registration fee for FL OFF shops, FL ON shops for sale of all brands has been fixed at Rs 50,000. This was earlier fixed at Rs 40,000.

The policy announced that to promote ease of doing business, emphasis on automation of various processes like issue of permit, passes, licences and payments will continue as per the 5T action plan of the state government.

