Home States Odisha

Human remains of missing man found after seven months in Odisha

 When Sanatan did not return home, his family members became worried and filed a missing complaint in Parjang police station. 

Published: 31st March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Skeletal remains of a man, who went missing seven months back, were exhumed from a field near Balipasi village in Parjang here on Thursday. He was identified as 35-year-old Sanatan Behera of Balipasi. Parjang police arrested two persons on the charge of murdering Sanatan. They are Sanjay Dehury (35) and Pilu Majhi (32) from the same village.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kamakhyanagar Ranjan Kumar Dev said on September 16 last year, Sanatan had gone to the nearby forest for some work. He came in contact with a live wire laid by the two accused and their accomplice to hunt wild boars. 

Sanatan was electrocuted to death instantly. Finding him dead, the three accused reportedly dragged his body some 100 metres away from the spot and buried it in a field before returning to their respective homes. When Sanatan did not return home, his family members became worried and filed a missing complaint in Parjang police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search operation. However, Sanatan could not be traced.

The SDPO said recently, Sanjay and Pilu told Sanatan’s wife Rina not to wear ‘sindoor’ and bangles as her husband was dead. Rina became suspicious and informed Parjang police about the incident.  Suspecting the involvement of the duo in Santan’s disappearance, police picked them up for quizzing. During interrogation, the accused duo confessed to their crime. Subsequently, police took them to the spot and exhumed the skeletal remains of the missing man.

Dev said the two accused were arrested on murder charge. Bone samples of the body have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for forensic examination. The third accused involved in the crime is absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab him, Dev added.

Crime details

On September 16 last year, Sanatan had gone to the nearby forest for some work

He came in contact with a live wire laid by three villagers to hunt wild boar

Sanatan was electrocuted to death instantly

The accused buried the body in a nearby field

Recently, the accused told Sanatan’s wife Rina not to wear ‘sindoor’ and bangles as her husband was dead

Rina became suspicious and informed Parjang police

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanatan Behera Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp