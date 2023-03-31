Human remains of missing man found after seven months in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Skeletal remains of a man, who went missing seven months back, were exhumed from a field near Balipasi village in Parjang here on Thursday. He was identified as 35-year-old Sanatan Behera of Balipasi. Parjang police arrested two persons on the charge of murdering Sanatan. They are Sanjay Dehury (35) and Pilu Majhi (32) from the same village.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kamakhyanagar Ranjan Kumar Dev said on September 16 last year, Sanatan had gone to the nearby forest for some work. He came in contact with a live wire laid by the two accused and their accomplice to hunt wild boars.

Sanatan was electrocuted to death instantly. Finding him dead, the three accused reportedly dragged his body some 100 metres away from the spot and buried it in a field before returning to their respective homes. When Sanatan did not return home, his family members became worried and filed a missing complaint in Parjang police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search operation. However, Sanatan could not be traced.

The SDPO said recently, Sanjay and Pilu told Sanatan’s wife Rina not to wear ‘sindoor’ and bangles as her husband was dead. Rina became suspicious and informed Parjang police about the incident. Suspecting the involvement of the duo in Santan’s disappearance, police picked them up for quizzing. During interrogation, the accused duo confessed to their crime. Subsequently, police took them to the spot and exhumed the skeletal remains of the missing man.

Dev said the two accused were arrested on murder charge. Bone samples of the body have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for forensic examination. The third accused involved in the crime is absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab him, Dev added.

Crime details

On September 16 last year, Sanatan had gone to the nearby forest for some work

He came in contact with a live wire laid by three villagers to hunt wild boar

Sanatan was electrocuted to death instantly

The accused buried the body in a nearby field

Recently, the accused told Sanatan’s wife Rina not to wear ‘sindoor’ and bangles as her husband was dead

Rina became suspicious and informed Parjang police

